Izzo finished the 2019 regular season with six catches (on nine targets) for 114 yards and a TD in six games.

The 2018 seventh-rounder ended up working behind Ben Watson and Matt LaCosse this past season, as the trio combined to form a tight end committee in the post-Rob Gronkowski era. Izzo is under contract with the Patriots through 2021, but assuming he sticks around next season, it doesn't seem likely that he'll approach fantasy relevance, with a makeover at his position likely on tap for the team.