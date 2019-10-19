Play

Izzo (concussion) has been ruled out for Monday's game against the Jets.

Izzo suffered the concussion during Thursday's practice, so clearing the concussion protocol in only a couple days never seemed a likely outcome. Matt LaCosse (knee) was also ruled out, leaving Ben Watson and Eric Tomlinson to work at tight end for the Patriots.

