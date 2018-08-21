Izzo did not participate in Monday's practice due to an undisclosed injury.

Izzo was a seventh round pick for the Patriots in this year's draft and is currently fighting for a roster spot. It's unclear how severe the injury is, but any time Izzo misses is costly for the rookie at this point in the preseason.

