Izzo (coach's decision) won't play in Sunday's game against the Eagles.

Izzo was active for Week 9's game against Baltimore, but failed to see a snap, so this news isn't quite surprising. In his stead, Matt LaCosse (knee) returned to the lineup, and he'll take over depth tight end duties behind starter Ben Watson.

