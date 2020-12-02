Izzo (hamstring/hand) was a limited participant during Wednesday's practice, Mike Reiss of ESPN.com reports.
Izzo battled through both injuries in practice last week leading up to Sunday's win over the Cardinals, as he saw the field for 51 of 53 offensive snaps in the game. It's likely that the Florida State product will suit up in Sunday's game against the Chargers, but with tight end production disappearing in the New England offense, Izzo likely won't make an impact from a fantasy perspective.