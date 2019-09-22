Izzo (calf) is officially listed as active for Sunday's tilt against the Jets.

Izzo was initially listed as questionable for Week 3, but he appears to have recovered from his calf injury. With Matt LaCosse (ankle) sidelined, Izzo could be in line for a larger target share than usual versus New York.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories