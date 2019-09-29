Play

Izzo (calf) is officially active for Sunday's divisional battle against the Bills.

Izzo was finally absent from the injury report Friday, and this news confirms his availability for Week 4. With fellow tight end Matt LaCosse (ankle) also active, Izzo will stick to his usual depth role, as he's only hauled in two catches for 43 yards this season.

