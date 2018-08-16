Patriots' Ryan Lewis: Not expected to dress Thursday
Lewis (undisclosed) is unlikely to play in Thursday's preseason game against the Eagles, Mike Reiss of ESPN.com reports.
Lewis entered the league with the Cardinals in 2017 but failed to make the 53-man roster and spent the season unemployed. He'll attempt to make the Patriots' roster via special teams.
