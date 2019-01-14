Patriots' Ryker Mathews: Surfaces with New England
Mathews signed a reserve/future contract with the Patriots, according to the league's official transaction log.
Mathews was last with the Saints, where he was released off injured reserve last September. The BYU product will now get an offseason in England to carve out a reserve role somewhere along the offensive line.
