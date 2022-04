The Patriots selected Roberts in the sixth round of the 2022 NFL Draft, 200th overall.

This one feels like a bit of a reach. Roberts blocked five field goals and extra points throughout his three seasons as a starter at NW Missouri State, and also tallied 18.5 sacks across 38 sacks, but he's missing a number of athletic traits and looks raw as a pass rusher. Expect the 2022 sixth-round pick to compete for a depth role along the defensive line.