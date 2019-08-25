Patriots' Scooby Wright: Signs with Super Bowl champs
The Patriots signed Wright on Sunday, Mike Reiss of ESPN.com reports.
Wright didn't see any time in the league during the 2018 season, after he played 13 games the previous two seasons with the Cardinals. The 24-year-old will have to prove himself, especially on special teams, as the preseason draws to a close in order to justify a spot on the 53-man roster.
