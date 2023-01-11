The Patriots signed Washington to a reserve/future contract Tuesday.
Washington spent the first two seasons of his career with the Bengals before signing with the Patriots' practice squad Sept. 20. The 25-year-old tight end then made his NFL debut after being elevated for the Week 16 loss to Cincinnati, though he did not log a target over his 20 offensive snaps. Washington landed on the practice-squad injured list with an undisclosed issue Dec. 27, and it appears he is now healthy again heading into the 2023 offseason.
More News
-
Scotty Washington: Hits practice-squad injured list•
-
Scotty Washington: Goes back to practice squad•
-
Patriots' Scotty Washington: To be elevated from practice squad•
-
Scotty Washington: Joins New England's practice squad•
-
Scotty Washington: Let go by Cincy•
-
Bengals' Scotty Washington: Signed to offseason roster•