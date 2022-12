The Patriots are slated to elevate Washington from their practice squad ahead of Saturday's game against the Bengals, Mike Reiss of ESPN.com reports.

Washington, who the Patriots list as a wide receiver, gives the team added depth at the position ahead of Week 16 action, with DeVante Parker (concussion) ruled out and both Jakobi Meyers (shoulder) and Tyquan Thornton (knee) listed as questionable to face Cincinnati.