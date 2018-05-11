Patriots' Shane Wimann: Signs with Patriots as undrafted free agent

Wimann signed a contract with the Patriots, Doug Kyed of NESN.com reports.

Wimann has prototypical size for an NFL tight end (6-foot-4, 250 pounds), but he wasn't extremely productive in college, recording just 283 yards and seven touchdowns on 30 catches as a senior. He'll look to develop in New England and catch on as a depth tight end in 2018.

