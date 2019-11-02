Mason (ankle) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game versus the Ravens.

Mason was sidelined for last week's victory over the Browns and was then absent from practice earlier in the week. However, he was able to log limited workloads on Thursday and Friday. Thus, it appears like he is trending toward a game-time decision. James Ferentz would presumably be in line to replace him at right guard should he ultimately be unable to give it a go.

