site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: patriots-shaq-mason-injures-foot | sport: football | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/nfl/reg/free/stories
Patriots' Shaq Mason: Injures foot
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Mason suffered a foot injury Monday and has been ruled out for the remainder of the contest.
Mason has not played the entire second half of Monday's contest. The severity of the foot injury remains unknown but look for Mike Onwenu to fill in at right guard for as long as necessary.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Heath Cummings
• 4 min read
Chris Towers
• 2 min read
Juan Carlos Blanco
• 4 min read
CBS Sports Staff
• 3 min read
Heath Cummings
• 1 min read
Heath Cummings
• 2 min read