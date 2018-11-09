Mason (calf) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Titans, Ben Volin of The Boston Globe reports.

Mason continues to nurse a calf injury sustained in a Week 8 win over the Bills, and was limited in practice all week. The starting right guard could be a game-time decision for Sunday's matchup with the Titans, and Ted Karras would once again slot into the starting lineup if Mason were to remain sidelined.

