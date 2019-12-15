Play

Mason left Sunday's win over the Bengals with an ankle injury, Doug Kyed of NESN.com reports.

Mason was labeled questionable to return, but he was never likely to retake the field given the injury was announced during the closing stages of the game. The 26-year-old's status should be updated once the Patriots begin practicing for Week 16.

