Mason (ankle) did not participate during Wednesday's walk-through practice, Jim McBride of The Boston Globe reports.

Mason appears to have picked up ankle issue during Monday's win over the Jets. He'll have two more opportunities to upgrade his level of participation ahead of Sunday's contest against the Browns. If Mason were forced to miss any time, James Ferentz would likely draw the start at left guard.

