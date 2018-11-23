Mason (calf) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Jets, Ben Volin of The Boston Globe reports.

Mason practiced in a limited fashion all week, and continues to nurse his lingering calf issue. The fourth-year pro has missed two straight games due to the injury, but appears to have a shot at retaking the field during Sunday's matchup with the Jets. If Mason is unable to go, Ted Karras should slot into the starting lineup once more.