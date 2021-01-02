site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Patriots' Shaq Mason: Out Sunday
RotoWire Staff
Mason (foot) has been ruled out of the Patriots' regular season finale versus the Jets.
Mason was unable to practice all week, so this decision is not too surprising. Mike Onwenu will be the most likely candidate to replace him at right guard.
