site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: patriots-shaq-mason-ruled-out-for-mondays-game | sport: football | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/nfl/reg/free/stories
Patriots' Shaq Mason: Ruled out for Monday's game
By
RotoWire Staff
Oct 5, 2020
at
5:52 pm ET 1 min read
Mason (calf) is inactive for Monday's game versus the Chiefs.
Mason was limited in practice all week, so he's trending in the right direction and should have a decent chance to play Week 5 against the Broncos. Expect Hjalte Froholdt to start at right guard in his place Monday.
More News
3D ago
• by RotoWire Staff
12/17/2019
• by RotoWire Staff
12/15/2019
• by RotoWire Staff
11/04/2019
• by RotoWire Staff
11/02/2019
• by RotoWire Staff
10/27/2019
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Answer 7 questions about tonight's game for $1,000, winner takes all.
Our Latest Stories
CBS Sports Staff
• 2 min read
Chris Towers
• 20 min read
Heath Cummings
• 6 min read
Chris Towers
• 3 min read
Heath Cummings
• 2 min read
Juan Carlos Blanco
• 6 min read