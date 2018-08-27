Mason signed a 5-year, $50 million contract extension with the Patriots Monday, Herbie Teope of NFL.com reports.

Mason, a regular starter in New England's O-line since the team selected him in the fourth round of the 2015 NFL Draft, is locked in to remain in the same role for the foreseeable future. At 6-foot-1, 310-pound Mason has performed admirably as a starter for the Patriots and is rewarded by becoming one of the highest-paid right guards in the league.

