Patriots' Shaq Mason: Won't play Sunday
Mason (calf) was downgraded from questionable to out for Sunday's game against the Titans.
Mason will miss his second straight game with the calf injury sustained Week 8 against the Bills. Ted Karras should draw another start at right guard in his absence.
