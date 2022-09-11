site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Patriots' Shaun Wade: Inactive for Week 1
RotoWire Staff
Wade (ankle) is inactive Sunday against the Dolphins.
Wade will have to watch from the sidelines Sunday. He'll work to get ready for Week 2, when the Patriots head to Pittsburgh.
