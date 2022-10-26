site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Patriots' Shaun Wade: Not on injury report
Wade (illness) was not listed on New England's injury report Wednesday, Mike Reiss of ESPN.com reports.
Wade's missed almost the entire 2022 campaign due to an ankle injury and most recently an illness. Through his solo game with the team this year he had one solo tackle.
