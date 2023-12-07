Wade (illness) won't play in Thursday's contest against Pittsburgh.

Wade exited Sunday's loss to the Chargers early due to an illness, but he was able to practice in full Tuesday and was consequently removed from New England's injury report. However, the third-year corner appears to have suffered a setback, as he was a limited practice participant Wednesday and has subsequently been ruled out of playing against the Steelers on Thursday Night Football. Wade has had an inconsistent role throughout the campaign, playing over 85 percent of New England's defensive snaps twice but also being limited to special-teams work on three separate occasions.