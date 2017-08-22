Patriots' Shea McClellin: Missing practices lately
McClellin (undisclosed) has not participated in practices recently, Erik Scalavino of the Patriots' official site reports.
McClellin isn't in danger of being left off the roster by any means, but he's still fighting for more snaps this season after free-agent signee, David Harris, arrived in New England. The Boise State product posted 41 tackles and one sack in 2016.
