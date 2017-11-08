Patriots head coach Bill Belichick confirmed Wednesday that McClellin (concussion) wouldn't be activated from injured reserve, Mike Reiss of ESPN.com reports.

With McClellin's 21-day practice window coming to a close Wednesday and the linebacker having recently suffered a setback in his recovery from the concussion, it was an easy choice for the Patriots to shut him down for the season rather than activate him. McClellin will enter the final year of his three-year, $8.95 million contract with Patriots in 2018.