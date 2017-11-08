Patriots' Shea McClellin: Move to season-ending IR confirmed
Patriots head coach Bill Belichick confirmed Wednesday that McClellin (concussion) wouldn't be activated from injured reserve, Mike Reiss of ESPN.com reports.
With McClellin's 21-day practice window coming to a close Wednesday and the linebacker having recently suffered a setback in his recovery from the concussion, it was an easy choice for the Patriots to shut him down for the season rather than activate him. McClellin will enter the final year of his three-year, $8.95 million contract with Patriots in 2018.
More News
-
Patriots' Shea McClellin: Not expected to return following setback•
-
Patriots' Shea McClellin: Debuts at practice Wednesday•
-
Patriots' Shea McClellin: Could return to practice this week•
-
Patriots' Shea McClellin: Lands on IR•
-
Patriots' Shea McClellin: Missing practices lately•
-
Patriots' Shea McClellin: Playing time may take a hit•
-
SportsLine: Sit Hopkins, not Goff
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts all season tells you who to sit and...
-
What You Missed: Rawls gets another shot
Here's the latest from around the NFL, and how it affects your Fantasy team.
-
Week 10 waiver wire options
Jamey Eisenberg breaks down all your best waiver wire options for Week 10 and helps you get...
-
Best Week 10 streaming options
Week 10 streamers include players coming off a bye, off an injury and off some dreadful pe...
-
Week 10 Trade Chart: Time to deal
Trade deadlines are coming in Fantasy leagues around the world. If this is your last shot at...
-
Week 10 Rankings Breakdown
Chris Towers takes a deeper dive into our expert rankings for Week 10.