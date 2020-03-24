Play

Calhoun has re-signed with the Patriots, Mike Reiss of ESPN.com reports.

The 28-year-old -- who can play either defensive end or inside linebacker -- will continue to add depth and versatility to the Patriots' defense as well as chip in on special teams. The 2016 third-rounder logged nine tackles and a forced fumble in 15 games for New England last season.

