Patriots' Shilique Calhoun: Battling ankle injury
Calhoun was added to Tuesday's injury report with an ankle injury.
Calhoun still worked as a limited practice participant, so the injury doesn't seem overly serious. The 27-year-old will likely need to practice fully Wednesday in order to avoid an injury designation for Thursday's game against the Giants.
