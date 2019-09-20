Play

Calhoun is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Jets, Nick Underhill of The Athletic reports.

Calhoun's questionable tag is not listed as injury-related, though he didn't practice Friday. The details of Calhoun's situation remain unknown at this time, making it difficult to determine whether or not he's trending towards suiting up Week 3.

