Play

Calhoun (personal) was back at practice Wednesday.

Calhoun missed Week 3's game versus the Jets for personal reasons, but he's back with the team now. Expect Calhoun to be ready for Sunday's game versus the Bills. He'll likely have a limited role on defense behind Kyle Van Noy at outside linebacker.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories