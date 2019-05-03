Patriots' Shilique Calhoun: Heading to New England
Calhoun signed a contract with the Patriots on Thursday, Doug Kyed of NESN.com reports.
Calhoun has spent the last three seasons with the Raiders, recording 397 snaps on defense and 445 snaps on special teams over 28 games. The Michigan State product was placed on the Raiders' injured reserve in December with a neck injury, and it still seems to be plaguing him as he signs with the Patriots. More information with respect to his health and role in training camp should surface as the offseason goes on.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Dynasty running back rankings
Heath Cummings says the 2019 class of running backs bring plenty of skills to the table but...
-
Rookie dynasty rankings
Heath Cummings says rookie drafts should start with a pair of running backs before going very...
-
Dynasty quarterback rankings
Heath Cummings' post-NFL Draft Dynasty quarterback rankings show the two-QB format is the better...
-
Wide receiver dynasty rankings
Heath Cummings says he's rookie receiver rankings were shaken up by landing spots, but he sees...
-
Tight end dynasty rankings
Heath Cummings breaks down the rookie class, noting their breakouts may be a bit down the road,...
-
Draft: Winners and Losers
Jamey Eisenberg, Dave Richard, Heath Cummings and Adam Aizer take you through winners and losers...