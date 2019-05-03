Calhoun signed a contract with the Patriots on Thursday, Doug Kyed of NESN.com reports.

Calhoun has spent the last three seasons with the Raiders, recording 397 snaps on defense and 445 snaps on special teams over 28 games. The Michigan State product was placed on the Raiders' injured reserve in December with a neck injury, and it still seems to be plaguing him as he signs with the Patriots. More information with respect to his health and role in training camp should surface as the offseason goes on.

More News
Our Latest Stories