Patriots' Shilique Calhoun: Posts sack Thursday
Calhoun recorded one sack and one hurry during Thursday's preseason victory over the Lions, Doug Kyed of NESN.com reports.
Calhoun appears to have fully recovered from the neck injury that landed him on injured reserve last December. The fourth-year pro served as a depth linebacker and asset on special teams across three seasons with the Raiders, and appears primed to reprise those roles in New England.
