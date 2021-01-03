Calhoun (knee) is active for Sunday's game against the Jets.
Calhoun's knee issue held him to limited practice participation Wednesday through Friday, and he was handed a questionable tag coming into Week 17. After being unable to play Monday night against the Bills, Calhoun returns to the lineup for his 10th appearance of the season. In his last game Dec. 20 against the Dolphins, the 28-year-old tied his season high in tackles (four) while fielding his second-greatest defensive snap share of 2020 (39 snaps).
More News
-
Patriots' Shilique Calhoun: Listed as questionable•
-
Patriots' Shilique Calhoun: Remains out Week 16•
-
Patriots' Shilique Calhoun: Returns from injured reserve•
-
Patriots' Shilique Calhoun: Practice window begins•
-
Patriots' Shilique Calhoun: Heads to IR•
-
Patriots' Shilique Calhoun: Back with New England•