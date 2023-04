The Patriots selected Sow in the fourth round of the 2023 NFL Draft, 117th overall.

Sow spent five seasons at Eastern Michigan and started 55 games during his collegiate career. He boasts good arm length -- measured at 33 and 5/8 inches -- which he pairs with above-average burst and agility. Sow may need additional time to develop due to his relative lack of pedigree, but he has the tools to contribute at guard for the Patriots.