Takitaki has agreed to sign a two-year, $6.5 million deal with the Patriots that could be worth as much as $10.3 million, Mark Daniels of MassLive reports.

The fifth-year pro started seven of the Browns' 15 games in 2023 and finished with 66 tackles. Takitaki spent his first five seasons with Cleveland and started 36 of the 72 contests he played in.