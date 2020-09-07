With Damien Harris (finger) on IR and set to miss at least three games, Michel figures to see added work in the Patriots' backfield to start the season.

Harris had been pushing for a share of the team's early-down carries, but he'll miss at least a few games, setting the stage for Michel -- who's looked good since returning from a foot injury -- to head the team's ground game out of the gate. Pass-catching ace James White and the versatile Rex Burkhead are also in the mix for touches, while J.J. Taylor adds depth, but Michel is now in a position to make a fantasy impact as the team's lead back for now, with a time-share with Harris no longer imminent.