An MRI on Michel's knee revealed no structural damage, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Per the report, Michel will be considered week-to-week, though at this stage, the Patriots have yet to confirm either the severity of his injury or acknowledge that he'll miss next Monday's game against the Bills. We'll operate under the assumption that he'll miss that contest, at a minimum, a notion that would be reinforced if the team signs another back in the coming days. For now, James White and Kenjon Barner are the team's only healthy backs. Neither of that duo is ideally suited for every-down work, so look for the Patriots to look into signing a more physical back to round out their backfield in Michel's anticipated absence.

