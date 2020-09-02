Patriots running back coach Ivan Fears indicated Wednesday that he's pleased with the way Michel has looked since being activated from the team's PUP list Aug. 26, Zack Cox of NESN.com reports. "He's got fresh legs," Fears noted of the 2018 first-rounder. "We have to beat on him a little bit more first, and then we'll see what he has going. He's coming back off after missing the first 2 1/2, three weeks of training camp...yeah, he's going to be fresh and quick."

Fears also relayed that the running back "got heavy" following his offseason foot surgery, but added that Michel's "weight is good" now. Michel, who led the Patriots in rushing in each of his first two NFL seasons, is currently competing for the team's lead role with second-year player Damien Harris and veteran addition Lamar Miller, who was removed from New England's PUP list Monday. With that in mind, Harris had been impressive in Michel's absence, but he's missed a couple of practices in a row, while Miller, who's bouncing back from an ACL injury, has some catching up to do. With the versatile Rex Burkhead and pass-catching specialist James White also on hand, the team's deep backfield looks like a potential headache for fantasy players, with a committee approach and game-specific carry allotments both looking possible this season.