Patriots' Sony Michel: Back on track in Week 16
Michel rushed 18 times for 116 yards and a touchdown while failing to draw a target in Sunday's 24-12 victory over the Bills.
With their passing game almost completely neutralized, the Patriots leaned primarily on the ground game. Michel opened the scoring with a four-yard touchdown in the first quarter and topped 100 yards for the first time since Week 12 and fourth time overall. Owners playing in formats that count Week 17 statistics should be excited to hear that New England will host the Jets in the Week 17 finale, likely setting up a scenario in which the home team grabs the lead and relies heavily on the rushing attack again.
