Michel mustered 57 rushing yards on 20 attempts during Sunday's 34-33 loss to the Dolphins.

Facing a normally porous rush defense in Miami (30th-ranked with 144.7 yards allowed per game entering Sunday), Michel was primed for RB2 production in what figured to be a high-volume workload with New England very probably carrying a second-half lead. Game flow certainly did not unfold as anticipated however, and Michel's rushing efficiency deteriorated as the game wore on, with seven of his final eight runs going for three yards or fewer (had seven such plays on his first 12 carries of the afternoon). Michel investors are typically in for a long day when the rookie back can't find any room behind the offensive line, because he offers virtually no added value as a receiver. On top of his stagnant 2.85 YPC average, he commanded zero targets for the third time this year (11 total targets in 10 appearances). Week 15 brings a substantially more intimidating matchup, as Michel will be opposing a top 10 Steelers rush defense that most recently held Oakland's backfield to 56 rushing yards on 24 attempts Sunday.