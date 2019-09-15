Michel rushed 21 times for 85 yards and a touchdown but wasn't targeted in the passing game and lost a fumble in Sunday's 43-0 win over Miami.

Michel powered in a one-yard touchdown on New England's first drive and came up just short of another score in the third quarter. The Patriots challenged the latter play, but Michel was ruled down at the 1-yard line and ended up watching Tom Brady cap the drive with a quarterback sneak. While Bill Belichick won't be happy with Michel's fumble, he gave the second-year running back plenty of volume with the Patriots playing from ahead all game, and New England is likely to follow a similar game script often this season.