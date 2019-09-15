Patriots' Sony Michel: Bounces back in blowout win
Michel rushed 21 times for 85 yards and a touchdown but wasn't targeted in the passing game and lost a fumble in Sunday's 43-0 win over Miami.
Michel powered in a one-yard touchdown on New England's first drive and came up just short of another score in the third quarter. The Patriots challenged the latter play, but Michel was ruled down at the 1-yard line and ended up watching Tom Brady cap the drive with a quarterback sneak. While Bill Belichick won't be happy with Michel's fumble, he gave the second-year running back plenty of volume with the Patriots playing from ahead all game, and New England is likely to follow a similar game script often this season.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Steelers lose minus Roethlisberger
Heath Cummings says this Steelers offense won't be the same if Ben Roethlisberger misses extended...
-
Week 2 DFS strategy and player picks
Ben Gretch looks at the Week 2 DFS slate and gives his tournament strategies and top player...
-
PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Non-PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 2 Injuries: Mixon in?
We've got some big names on the injury report heading into Sunday's action, and we're keeping...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Bounceback for Ben?
Get off to a bad start in Week 1? There's no need to panic. You can bounce back in Week 2 just...