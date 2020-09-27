Michel rushed nine times for 117 yards and caught both of his targets for another 23 yards in Sunday's 36-20 win over the Raiders.

Michel came into this game without a run of 35-plus yards in his career, but he produced two such runs here. His two catches are also notable considering Michel didn't have a single reception in New England's first two games of the season and only caught 19 balls in his first two seasons. The more versatile Rex Burkhead scored all three of the Patriots' touchdowns in this game, and James White (personal) should continue to siphon off a hefty chunk of snaps when he returns, but Michel came up big here after notching only 56 yards over the first two games and should maintain his role as the Patriots' top rushing option at the running back position against the Chiefs in Week 4.