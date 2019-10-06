Patriots' Sony Michel: Capitalizes on favorable matchup

Michel rushed 16 times for 91 yards and a touchdown while catching all three of his targets for 32 yards in Sunday's 33-7 win over Washington.

Michel came in averaging a paltry 2.8 yards per carry, but he found a lot more running room in this favorable matchup. He took over the game on a third-quarter possession with his team up 19-7, breaking off a 25-yard run and capping the drive three plays later with a 14-yard touchdown. The three catches were also his first receiving action of the season, and Michel would gain even more value if he becomes involved as a receiver out of the backfield in addition to his contributions on the ground.