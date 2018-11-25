Michel (knee) rushed for 133 yards and a touchdown on 21 carries while catching both of his targets for 12 yards in Sunday's 27-13 win over the Jets.

Michel gave his team a 27-13 lead with 8:54 remaining courtesy of a one-yard touchdown. He left the field for a while due to injury, but battled through it en route to a career-high rushing total. Given the immense workload the rookie running back was able to handle in this one, Michel's injury issues are unlikely to hold him back against the Vikings in Week 13.