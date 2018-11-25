Patriots' Sony Michel: Career-high 133 rushing yards
Michel (knee) rushed for 133 yards and a touchdown on 21 carries while catching both of his targets for 12 yards in Sunday's 27-13 win over the Jets.
Michel gave his team a 27-13 lead with 8:54 remaining courtesy of a one-yard touchdown. He left the field for a while due to injury, but battled through it en route to a career-high rushing total. Given the immense workload the rookie running back was able to handle in this one, Michel's injury issues are unlikely to hold him back against the Vikings in Week 13.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
LIVE: Week 12 Fantasy Football advice
Everything you need to know heading into Week 12
-
Week 12 Injury Updates
With a busier than usual injury report, it can be hard to keep track of everything. We've got...
-
Week 12 Contrarian Plays
Looking for a contrarian tournament play? Heath Cummings says you should start with the defending...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, sims, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 12
-
Week 12 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Injuries slowed him earlier in the season, but we've seen star potential from Marlon Mack....
-
Starts and sits, sleepers and risks
Dave Richard goes through every game on the Week 12 schedule to identify players to start and...