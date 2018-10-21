Patriots' Sony Michel: Carted off the field Sunday
Michel was forced out of Sunday's game against the Bears with a left knee injury, Jeff Howe of The Athletic reports.
At first glance, this doesn't look good, with Michel having limped off the field in pain before being carted off. James White and Kenjon Barner are on hand to handle the Patriots' backfield duties while Michel is sidelined Sunday, but if his absence extends beyond this weekend, then the team would likely add running back depth (Mike Gillislee comes to mind) in short order.
