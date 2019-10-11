Patriots' Sony Michel: Compiles 113 total yards in win

Michel rushed 22 times for 86 yards and secured two of three targets for 27 yards in the Patriots' 35-14 win over the Giants on Thursday.

Michel was solid as both a runner and receiver in the three-touchdown win, logging over 20 rushing touches for the second time this season and recording multiple receptions for the second straight contest. His involvement as a receiver was particularly encouraging, considering Michel hadn't logged a catch over the first four games of the season and had never notched multiple receptions in back-to-back contests in his career. The 2018 first-round pick will look to extend his strong production into a Week 7 matchup against the Jets a week from Monday.