ESPN's Mike Reiss suggests that if Michel "wants to keep his job as the Patriots' No. 1 running back, it isn't a stretch to say he needs a big game" Sunday against the Raiders.

After a seven-carry, 19-yard effort in Week 2's loss to the Seahawks, Michel will look to rebound Sunday, but he could have some added competition for carries as soon as next weekend, with Damien Harris (hand) eligible to come off IR following Week 3 action. This Sunday, however, Michel will have a chance to head the Patriots' backfield, with Rex Burkhead likely to handle complementary/change-of-pace work with James White (personal) out, while J.J Taylor is on hand in a reserve capacity.